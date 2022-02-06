Skip to main content
Honduran president tests positive for COVID

New Honduran President Xiomara Castro delivers a speech after being sworn-in during a ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez

TEGUCIGALPA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Honduran President Xiomara Castro has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Sunday, adding that she has mild symptoms and will be working in isolation.

The 62-year-old, who put the left back in power 12 years after her husband was ousted in a coup, was sworn into office in late January.

Castro said on Twitter that an earlier test had been negative.

