Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Honduras on Thursday agreed to purchase an additional 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech to ensure the country will have enough for all Hondurans over 12 years old this year.

"It is with great satisfaction that I can tell you that we just signed an extension of the vaccine purchase contract with Pfizer-BioNTech for another 2.7 million doses," Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Twitter.

The new agreement is in addition to the 4.4 million doses Honduras started receiving last month, he said.

"With the extension of the contract with Pfizer ... we have made sure that in 2021 there will be enough doses to protect every Honduran over 12 years of age, as was my promise."

Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Hogue

