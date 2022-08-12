1 minute read
Honduras' cenbank expects inflation to reach 10.30% in 2022, up from previous estimate of 6.19%
TEGUCIGALPA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Honduras' central bank said in a publication on Thursday that it expects annual inflation for 2022 to reach 10.30% by the year's close, up from a previous estimate of 6.19% made in March.
That level would be the country's highest since 2009.
Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Valentine Hilaire
