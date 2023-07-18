Honduras lifts curfew in industrial cities, citing drop in violence

TEGUCIGALPA, July 18 (Reuters) - Honduras' government will lift a curfew imposed last month in two major industrial cities to counter violence, following a sharp drop in homicides in the region, Security Minister Gustavo Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Curfews started last month in Choloma, home to export manufacturing companies, and San Pedro Sula, the country's commercial hub, following incidents that left 24 dead in a single day in the Sula Valley, where both cities are located.

"The curfew is suspended as of midnight on Tuesday. Indicators show us a significant drop of 74% in homicides in the area," Sanchez told a press conference.

Violent incidents linked to crime groups result in about 10 deaths each day in the Central American country, according to official data.

The emergency measure prompted protests from restaurants, hotels, bars and night life businesses, which feared the measure would bankrupt them.

Honduras declared a state of emergency in its 123 most violence municipalities last December, to combat gangs and drug trafficking cartels, which is set to remain in place until Aug. 19.

Report by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sandra Maler

