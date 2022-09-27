Hurricane Ian makes landfall over western Cuba, NHC says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Category 3 hurricane Ian has made landfall over Western Cuba, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The hurricane is about 15 miles (25 km) south of city of Pinar Del Rio Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (205 km per hour), the NHC said.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.