Ian becomes hurricane, rapid strengthening expected, U.S. NHC says

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ian has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

The hurricane is located about 90 miles (150 km) southwest of Grand Cayman, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h) read more .

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans

