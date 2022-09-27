Ian strengthens into category 3 hurricane near Western Cuba, NHC says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ian has strengthened into a category 3 hurricane and it expected to make landfall over western Cuba soon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The hurricane is about 35 miles (55 km) south of the city of Pinar Del Rio Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km per hour), the NHC said.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru

