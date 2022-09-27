Ian to take aim at southeastern Gulf of Mexico as major hurricane, NHC says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ian is nearing the coast of Western Cuba as a category 2 hurricane and is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The hurricane is located about 50 miles (80 km) south of city of Pinar Del Rio Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 kph), NHC said.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru

