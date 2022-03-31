ICC to open office in Venezuela, prosecutor says

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan poses during an interview with Reuters at the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands, March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Levaux/File Photo

CARACAS, March 31 (Reuters) - International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan, appearing on Venezuelan state television on a visit to Caracas on Thursday, said the court will open an office there.

Khan, who was accompanied by President Nicolas Maduro, said his three-day visit to the South American country had been fruitful.

Khan last visited in November, when he said he would open an investigation into possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela, which is in the midst of a long-running social and economic crisis. read more

Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Mayela Armas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.