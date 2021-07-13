Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

IMF cites progress in debt talks with Argentina

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said progress was being made in talks with Argentina as the two sides weigh plans to revamp the roughly $45 billion the Latin American country owes the IMF.

The Fund, in a statement, said progress was made in identifying policy options on the domestic capital market, revenue and Argentina’s external resilience, and that the parties "will continue working together ... to further deepen their understandings."

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 9:24 AM UTCFormer U.S. drug agency informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says

One of the Haitian-American men arrested on suspicion of taking part in the assassination of Haiti's president last week had been an informant to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a DEA official said on Monday.

AmericasVenezuela announces terrorism charges against Guaido ally after highway arrest
AmericasAfter COVID revenue collapse, Canadian municipalities face insurance premium spike
AmericasAptiv, Lear join Mexico's effort to ramp up vaccinations at border
AmericasIMF cites progress in debt talks with Argentina

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said progress was being made in talks with Argentina as the two sides weigh plans to revamp the roughly $45 billion the Latin American country owes the IMF.