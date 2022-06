IMF executive board approves first review of Argentina program -source

People walk outside the National Congress, as the senate debates the government's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

June 24 (Reuters) - The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved on Friday the first review of its $44 billion Extended Fund Facility for Argentina, a source familiar with the matter said.

The approval allows for the disbursement of about $4 billion.

The IMF announced on June 8 that it had reached a staff-level agreement on an updated macroeconomic framework with authorities in Argentina - the fund's biggest debtor. It said at the time that "all quantitative program targets" for the first quarter of the year had been met.

Neither the IMF nor Argentine authorities immediately replied to requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario in London; additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Nicolas Misculin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.