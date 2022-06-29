IMF says Haiti staff-monitored program may lead to loan deal

Women walk along the roadside as they head towards a market in Fermate, Haiti, October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its management had approved a staff-monitored program for Haiti to establish a track record of policy implementation that could lead to an IMF-supported loan program.

The monitoring program, which does not include financial assistance, runs through May 31, 2023, the IMF said.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese

