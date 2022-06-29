1 minute read
IMF says Haiti staff-monitored program may lead to loan deal
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its management had approved a staff-monitored program for Haiti to establish a track record of policy implementation that could lead to an IMF-supported loan program.
The monitoring program, which does not include financial assistance, runs through May 31, 2023, the IMF said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.