Americas

IMF says talks with Argentina aimed at new Extended Fund Facility

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Argentina are negotiating towards a new Extended Fund Facility program to deal with the South American country's $45 billion debt to the Fund, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

Gerry Rice told a news briefing that there have been "very productive discussions over the last several days" between IMF staff and Argentine authorities, but declined to provide a timeline for a potential agreement.

He said the discussions have centered on Argentina's policies to promote economic recovery and stability, job creation and developing domestic capital markets to mobilize domestic revenues.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

