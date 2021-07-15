Americas
IMF says talks with Argentina aimed at new Extended Fund Facility
WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Argentina are negotiating towards a new Extended Fund Facility program to deal with the South American country's $45 billion debt to the Fund, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
Gerry Rice told a news briefing that there have been "very productive discussions over the last several days" between IMF staff and Argentine authorities, but declined to provide a timeline for a potential agreement.
He said the discussions have centered on Argentina's policies to promote economic recovery and stability, job creation and developing domestic capital markets to mobilize domestic revenues.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.