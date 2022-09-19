IMF's Georgieva: 'excellent' meeting with Argentina's president

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez hold hands with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva in New York, U.S., September 19, 2022. Esteban Collazo/Argentine Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 19 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday she had an "excellent" meeting with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez in New York.

Georgieva said via Twitter they discussed the importance of a decisive program implementation to fight inflation and to strengthen stability for sustainable and inclusive growth for Argentines.

The meeting comes after the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on Argentina's $44 billion extended fund facility arrangement, which should unlock nearly $4 billion in funds for the South American nation. read more

Fernandez is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; editing by Rodrigo Campos and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.