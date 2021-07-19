Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

2 minute read

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph gives a press conference almost a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday that he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community.

The announcement appears to end a power struggle between Joseph and Ariel Henry, the 71-year old neurosurgeon who was appointed prime minister by Moise two days before the killing but has yet to be sworn in.

Moise was fatally shot when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7. The assassination has pitched the already troubled nation into chaos, coming amid a surge in gang violence that has displaced thousands of people and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas.

Joseph told the Washington Post that he and Henry had met privately over the past week, adding that he agreed to step down on Sunday "for the good of the nation."

"Everyone who knows me knows that I am not interested in this battle, or in any kind of power grab," Joseph said.

"The president was a friend to me. I am just interested in seeing justice for him," Joseph added.

