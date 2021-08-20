Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Jamaica to have days of lockdown to tame coronavirus spread

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

KINGSTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Jamaica is to prohibit residents leaving their homes for seven days over a period of three weekends to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said.

The Caribbean nation has been battling a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and will start its restrictions on movement on Sunday, with the first lockdown lasting three days, Holness said in a virtual press conference late on Thursday.

Reporting by Kate Chappell; Writing by Drazen Jorgic

