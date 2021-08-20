Americas
Jamaica to have days of lockdown to tame coronavirus spread
KINGSTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Jamaica is to prohibit residents leaving their homes for seven days over a period of three weekends to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said.
The Caribbean nation has been battling a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and will start its restrictions on movement on Sunday, with the first lockdown lasting three days, Holness said in a virtual press conference late on Thursday.
