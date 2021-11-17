Job recovery to yield 2% GDP growth in 2022, Brazil official says

Men deliver resumes near a job listing on a board reading "Vacancies" in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 6, 2020. Picture taken October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian economy ministry official Adolfo Sachsida said on Wednesday that a strong job markets recovery is likely to yield a GDP growth of at least 2% in 2022, backing forecasts released by the government earlier on the day. read more

Sachsida said he expects job recovery to be supported by higher private-sector investments, mainly in infrastructure, adding that the country should see the opening of 5 million new positions in the next 12 months.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriel Araujo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.