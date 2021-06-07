Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Fujimori in lead in first official Peruvian presidential vote results

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters, in Tacabamba, Peru June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori had a 52.9% share of the vote while socialist rival Pedro Castillo had a 47.1% share, with 42% of the votes counted by early Monday morning.

Two previous pollster surveys put the candidates in a technical draw. A fast count of 100% of the results conducted by Ipsos Peru hours earlier handed schoolteacher Castillo, 51, a 0.4% lead over Fujimori, while an Ipsos exit poll previously gave her a 0.6% lead.

