Key events in Canada's trucker protests against COVID curbs

Canadian Police officers move protestors towards parliament hill, as they work to restore normality to the capital while trucks and demonstrators continue to occupy the downtown core for more than three weeks to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Saturday used pepper spray and stun grenades in an attempt to restore normalcy in Ottawa, parts of which have been paralyzed by protesters opposing the government's pandemic restrictions. read more

Here is a timeline of main events:

Nov. 19 - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government announces that all cross-border truck drivers will be subject to mandatory vaccine and quarantine requirements from Jan. 15. The trucking industry association has warned the mandates could intensify supply-chain disruptions, but opposes protests on public roads. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jan. 28 - A convoy largely consisting of trucks starts arriving in Ottawa from across Canada opposing the vaccine mandate. A similar requirement is in place in the United States.

Jan. 29 - Thousands of protesters under the banner "The Freedom Convoy 2022" hold a loud but peaceful protest in downtown Ottawa. read more

Jan. 31 - Trudeau, who was moved to a secret location, says Canadians are disgusted by the behavior of some protesters in Ottawa and says he will not be intimidated. read more

Feb. 2 - Leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party, Erin O'Toole, is ousted after a caucus vote, partly because of his failure to embrace the anti-government protest quickly enough. read more

Feb. 5 - Protesters occupy downtown Ottawa for second straight weekend. Protests spread to other cities including the financial capital Toronto. read more

Feb. 6 - Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declares state of emergency. read more

Feb. 7 - Police seize thousands of liters of fuel and remove an oil tanker supplying the trucks. A court grants an interim injunction preventing people from sounding horns in downtown Ottawa.

Feb. 7 - Protesters start blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, the busiest crossing between Canada and the United States, and protesters block other border points in Alberta and Manitoba. read more

Feb. 8 - The blockade disrupts trade between the two countries. Ford Motor Co (F.N), General Motors Co (GM.N) and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) halt some production. read more

Feb. 10 - The Biden administration urges Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border. read more

Feb. 11 - A Canadian judge orders an end to the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge and the province of Ontario declares a state of emergency. Protesters defy the court order and remain. read more

Feb. 13 The Ambassador Bridge reopens after a six-day blockade as Canadian police clear protesters. read more

Feb. 15 - Trudeau invokes rarely used special emergency measures to tackle protests. read more

Feb. 16 - Ottawa's police chief resigns. read more

Feb. 17- Police warn protesters occupying central Ottawa of "imminent" action. read more

Feb. 18 - Police begin push into crowds of demonstrators, arrest more than 100 and haul away vehicles. Key organizers are arrested. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Denny Thomas in Toronto Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.