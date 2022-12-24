Key mining route cleared after days of protests, Peru government says















Dec 24 (Reuters) - A key road for mining transportation in Peru was cleared after days of protests, a government minister said, as the country struggles with political tensions following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

The so-called southern mining corridor in the Cusco region was cleared on Friday afternoon after a meeting between local and trade organizations, Energy and Mines Minister Oscar Vera said in a statement.

Demonstrators have blocked roads and forced the closure of airports as part of protests after the arrest of Castillo and the designation of Dina Boluarte as president.

The southern corridor is key for important mines including Las Bambas, which is one of the world's largest copper mines and is owned by China's MMG Ltd (1208.HK).

The road has suffered other blockades this year due to protests by neighboring communities who demanded more benefits from the exploitation of resources.

Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Daniel Wallis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.