Lula, Biden discuss attacks on Brazil govt buildings over phone

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during a meeting with President of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Rosa Weber at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke over the phone on Monday with U.S. President Joe Biden about the invasion of government building in Brasilia, a statement from Lula's office said.

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, echoing the January 2021 U.S. Capitol invasion by fans of former President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Sarah Morland

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks