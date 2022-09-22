Lula slightly boosts lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil first round -poll

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Former Brazilian President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures near his wife, Rosangela Da Silva, during the rally "Todos Juntos pelo Rio Grande do Sul" (All Together for Rio Grande do Sul) in Porto Alegre, Brazil, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slightly boosted his lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro to 14 percentage points in a poll published on Thursday by pollster Datafolha, less than two weeks before the Oct. 2 first-round vote.

The Datafolha survey showed Lula with 47% voter support versus 33% for Bolsonaro in the election's first round, compared with 45% and 33%, respectively, in the previous poll.

In an expected second-round run-off, Lula would garner the support of 54% of voters versus 38% for Bolsonaro, a 16 point advantage, according to the poll, the same result from a week ago.

Bolsonaro's approval rating edged up to 32%, compared to 30% one week ago; and still above the 22% he held in December, after which his popularity ticked up thanks to welfare programs and measures to tackle inflation.

His disapproval came in at 44%, according to the poll, the same result from one week ago but down from the 53% seen in December.

Datafolha conducted 6,754 in-person interviews between Sept. 20-22. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

Reporting by Peter Frontini and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Christian Plumb

