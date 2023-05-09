Lula pick for Brazil cenbank key role says he doesn't always agree with governor















BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Gabriel Galipolo, Brazil's executive secretary of the Finance Ministry, whom is to be nominated to a key role at the country's central bank, said on Tuesday he has a good relationship with central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto, stressing that does not mean they always agree with each other.

Speaking to reporters, Galipolo also said everyone wants interest rates to be reduced.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad revealed on Monday that Galipolo, the former CEO of investment bank Banco Fator, would be nominated by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the central bank director of monetary policy.

Reporting by Victor Borges; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.