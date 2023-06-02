Lula pledges to stabilize Brazil's economy, says 'we'll grow again'

2023 South American summit
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during the South American Summit at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday his government will "stabilize" Brazil's economy and put it back on a growth trajectory.

His remarks come a day after government data showed that Brazil's economy rebounded more than expected in the first quarter, powered by a booming farm sector and paving the way for a rosier annual outlook despite a drag from high interest rates.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; editing by Steven Grattan

