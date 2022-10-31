Lula promises to unite a divided Brazil, seek fair global trade

Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures at an election night gathering on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote.

Lula also invited international cooperation to preserve the Amazon rainforest and said he will seek fair global trade rather than trade deals that "condemn our country to be an eternal exporter of raw materials."

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu

