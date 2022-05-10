Lula still leads Bolsonaro in tightening Brazil election race, poll shows

Former Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic greets supporters during an act Lula abraca Minas (Lula hugs Minas) in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Washington Alves

BRASILIA, May 10 (Reuters) - Former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has 40.6% of voter intentions against 32% for far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil's October election, according to a new opinion poll by CNT/MDA released on Tuesday.

In the previous CNT/MDA poll in February, Lula had 42.2% and Bolsonaro had 28%.

Lula would win a second-round run-off against Bolsonaro by 14 percentage points, or 50.8% versus 36.8%, a narrower advantage than in February when Lula was at 53.2% and Bolsonaro at 35.3%, the poll showed.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.