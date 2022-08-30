Lula's advantage over Bolsonaro unchanged for Oct election

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, presidential candidate of the Workers Party (PT), participates in the first Presidential Debate ahead of the national election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a 12-percentage-point lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election, according to a new poll published on Monday.

The survey by IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, showed Lula with 44% of voter support against 32% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election schedule for Oct. 2, the same percentage of a poll from two weeks ago.

In an expected second round run-off, Lula's lead shrank to 13 percentage points, from 16 two weeks ago. The former leftist president had 50% of voter support, while Bolsonaro's increased to 37%.

It was IPEC's second national poll of voter intentions and was based on interviews of 2,000 people in person between Aug. 26-28. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

