Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged ahead of elections -poll
SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was nearly unchanged in June, according to a new survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday.
Lula drew 47% support in the opinion poll against Bolsonaro's 28%, compared with 48% and 27%, respectively, in May.
Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice
