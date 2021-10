A woman walks by a mural in support of the liberation of Colombian businessman and envoy Alex Saab, who is detained in Cape Verde on charges of laundering money for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Alex Saab, a businessman wanted by U.S. authorities on charges of laundering money on behalf of Venezuela's government, has been extradited to the United States, Cape Verde national radio reported on Saturday.

Saab, an envoy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 when his plane stopped there to refuel.

Reporting by Julio Rodrigues, Writing by Bate Felix, Editing by Timothy Hedritage

