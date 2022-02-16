Magna Gold says three employees died at San Francisco Mine

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Magna Gold Corp (MGR.V) said three of its employees died at the company's San Francisco Mine on Tuesday.

"Three mine employees were in the fine ore storage area when a cave-in occurred," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cause of the cave-in was unclear and an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident, Magna said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.