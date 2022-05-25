Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Oaxaca, Mexico, no damages reported

May 25 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck the Oaxaca, Mexico, region on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, and local Mexican authorities said there were no initial reports of damage.

The quake was at a depth of 57 km (35.42 miles), EMSC said.

Mexico's civil protection agency said it was in touch with local authorities in Oaxaca to evaluate the affected area, adding no damages had been reported so far.

The tremor was felt slightly in the capital Mexico City and the earthquake alarm system was not activated, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.