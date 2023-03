March 20 (Reuters) - An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck the western coast of Costa Rica on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 40 km (24.85 miles) South of San José, Costa Rica and estimated at a depth of 40 km, EMSC added.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar











