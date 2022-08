Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near Rancagua, Chile – EMSC

Aug 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck 20 km (12 miles) southeast of Rancagua in Chile on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 100 km, EMSC added.

