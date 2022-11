Nov 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude struck the Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake, which stuck 357 kilometers northwest of the city of Edmonton, was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











