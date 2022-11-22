Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Baja California, Mexico - USGS















Nov 22 (Reuters) - An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Baja California in Mexico on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, about 30 km (18.6 miles) west-southwest of Las Brisas in Baja California, struck at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles), USGS added.

Authorities were investigating whether the temblor had caused any damage in the state of Baja California, Governor Marina del Pilar Avila said on Twitter.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anthony Esposito











