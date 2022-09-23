1 minute read
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off western Chile-EMSC
Sept 23 (Reuters) - An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Ancud, Chile, on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was about 157 km (97.6 miles) west-northwest of Ancud in Chile and had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.20 miles) EMSC added.
Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler
