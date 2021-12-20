United States
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California - EMSC
Dec 20 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck offshore northern California, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Monday.
The earthquake was at a depth of 9 km (5.6 miles), EMSC said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall
