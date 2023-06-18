Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California















June 18 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning system said there was no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.3.

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.