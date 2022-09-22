Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico - EMSC

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A road damaged is pictured after an earthquake on Monday, in Ojo de Agua, Michoacan, Mexico September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Sept 22 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Michoacan in Mexico on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre

said.

The quake was 80 kilometres (49.7 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.

No Tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

