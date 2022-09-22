1 minute read
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico - EMSC
Sept 22 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Michoacan in Mexico on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre
said.
The quake was 80 kilometres (49.7 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.
No Tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.
Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra
