Sept 22 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 kilometers (24.85 miles).

(This story refiles to correct syntax in paragraph 1)

