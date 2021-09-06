Alert, story on 6.5 magnitude quake near Kitimat, Canada, withdrawn after USGS corrects

Sept 6 (Reuters) - A snap and a text story on a 6.5 magnitude earthquake near Kitimat, Canada, are withdrawn after the U.S. Geological Survey said the alert was falsely generated by an automatic system. There will be no substitute.

STORY_NUMBER: FWN2Q80EJ

STORY_DATE: 06/09/2021

STORY_TIME: 2205 GMT

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler

