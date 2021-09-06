Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Alert, story on 6.5 magnitude quake near Kitimat, Canada, withdrawn after USGS corrects

Sept 6 (Reuters) - A snap and a text story on a 6.5 magnitude earthquake near Kitimat, Canada, are withdrawn after the U.S. Geological Survey said the alert was falsely generated by an automatic system. There will be no substitute.

STORY_NUMBER: FWN2Q80EJ

STORY_DATE: 06/09/2021

STORY_TIME: 2205 GMT

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler

