Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off Panama's southern coast















PANAMA CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Panama on Thursday morning, the U.S Geological Survey said, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles) in the Pacific Ocean, 62 km (38.5 miles) to the south of Boca Chica, a small coastal village.

The quake was felt in parts of Panama City.

Civil protection authorities in Panama said it had no initial reports of serious impact from the quake.

The earthquake did not provoke a tsunami threat, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City and Brendan O'Boyle in Mexico City











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.