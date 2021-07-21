Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes near Panama -EMSC

1 minute read

July 21 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck near Panama on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, according to EMSC, and struck about 321 km (199 miles) southeast of San Jose in Costa Rica.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.

Another trembler with a magnitude of 6.3 and a depth of 22 km also struck near Panama, EMSC said.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 9:11 PM UTCU.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21

The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Aug. 21 even as officials debate whether to require visitors to have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

AmericasBrazil's Bolsonaro plans ministerial reshuffle to please allies
AmericasColombia government sends $3.9 bln tax reform to congress amid renewed protests
AmericasHaiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination
AmericasIntel raises to $600 mln planned Costa Rica chip plant investment

Intel Costa Rica said on Wednesday that it almost doubled a proposed investment in a micro chip plant in the Central American country to $600 million, and aims to triple the number of new jobs created over the coming months.