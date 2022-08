Mexican Attorney General's Office investigating former president Pena Nieto - sources

Enrique Pena Nieto delivers his sixth and last State of the Union address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's Attorney General's Office is "developing investigation procedures" against former president Enrique Pena Nieto for alleged money laundering and illegal international transfers, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

