Mexican authorities arrest wife of powerful Jalisco cartel leader "El Mencho"

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's military on Tuesday arrested the wife of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, best known as "El Mencho", in the western Jalisco state, Mexican officials said.

A source at Mexico's defense ministry confirmed Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia was detained after the ministry put out a statement saying "Rosalinda N." was arrested.

Oseguera, a former policeman, is the leader of the ultra-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the most powerful criminal group in Mexico along with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Reporting by Diego Ore and Raul Cortes Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Cassandra Garrison

