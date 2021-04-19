Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AmericasMexican authorities probe former governor of Veracruz state

Mexican authorities said on Sunday that they were investigating a former governor of the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz for crimes he allegedly committed while in charge of the federal government workers' social security body.

The attorney general's office received a complaint against Miguel Angel "Y" late last year and has launched an investigation, it said in a statement, without giving further details on the case.

Miguel Angel Yunes was in charge of the body, known as ISSSTE, for more than three years until February 2010.

In a statement published on Twitter, he denied any wrongdoing.

"It is totally reprehensible that organs of the Mexican state are used to persecute adversaries," the statement said. "Today, 11 years and two months later, in the middle of an election campaign, they start an investigation."

