Mexican billionaire Alberto Bailleres has died, says foreign minister

MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Alberto Bailleres, a mining and retail tycoon known as a patron of higher education and the arts, has died, according to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and local media.

"My sincere condolences to (Bailleres') family and friends," Ebrard said in a tweet on Thursday.

Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kim Coghill

