MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora was asked to resigned on Thursday, a government source said, one week after the country's former economy minister Tatiana Clouthier announced she was leaving her post.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Editing by Isabel Woodford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.