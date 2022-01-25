Mexican economy inches forward in November from October

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexican economic activity advancedby 0.3% in November from October, official data showed on Tuesday,tapering somewhat the risk that Latin America's no. 2 economy fell into recession in the final half of last year.

The seasonally adjusted growth reported by national statistics agency INEGI was marginally higher than the figure of 0.2% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to a month-on-month contraction of 0.2% in October.

Meanwhile, preliminary data for December showed the economy had slipped by 0.2% compared to the same month a year earlier.

Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in the third quarter of 2021. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth would mean the country had entered a technical recession.

In unadjusted terms, the economy expanded 1.7% from November, beating the Reuters forecast for a rise of 0.8%.

Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.