Mexican financial system stable and resilient -central bank















MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's financial system has a resilient and solid position despite global economic and market volatility, the country's central bank said on Wednesday during the launch of its financial stability report.

Banxico, as Bank of Mexico is known, said "commercial banks have capital and liquidity levels well above regulatory minimums."

However, Banxico underscored that Mexico is facing a "more complex and uncertain environment" characterized by high inflation, deteriorating growth prospects, tight global financial conditions and risks to financial stability in advanced countries.

Reporting by Isabel Woodford and Anthony Esposito Editing by Alistair Bell











